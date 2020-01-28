Local wildlife photographer gets video years in the making
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – A local wildlife photographer finally gets the shot he’s been dreaming about.
Posted on a popular local Facebook page, New River Valley Wildlife, Kevin Light says he’s been trying for years to get video of a bald eagle.
It turns out it was worth the wait, as this wild bird flew perfectly into the shot, almost posing for the camera.
The video was captured in Floyd County where the eagle is somewhere flying free.
