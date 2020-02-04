Tasty Tuesday: Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’ve never had a cider donut, you’re missing out. If you’ve never had a cider donut from Mama Crockett’s , you’re just mistreating yourself. For people like Kiley Jeanis and myself, we know this treat isn’t exactly common around here.

“Apple cider doughnuts aren’t really around here very much.”

Aside from their storefront on 5th Street in Lynchburg, they have a fleet of three food trucks that go as far west as Wytheville, as far north as Charlottesville and as far south as Greensboro. Jeanis tells 10 News that they plan to add another two trucks to the fleet in the spring of 2020.

The apple cider is local, coming from Seaman’s in Nelson County, and thrown into their batter.

“We have this batter that we make down here, put it in this hopper, makes its way down the track.”

The process itself is satisfying to watch over the counter, and it only takes two minutes. At the end comes the sweetest part!

“Hot donut meets dust, and it all kind of melts together...and you get this nice tasty donut.”

That “dust” can be an assortment of things , meaning you don’t have to do just cinnamon sugar. Top it off with an apple cider slushie, and I’m pretty sure you’ll have some sort of out-of-body experience.

It doesn’t stop at the store, or at their food trucks. It continues to Beale’s Brewery in Bedford, where Mama Crockett’s has teamed up for some tasty craft beer.

Jeanis tells 10 News, “They have the donut stout, the vanilla rye, the bourbon barrel.”

If that wasn’t enough, you can go to Fifth and Federal in Lynchburg where they have BBQ sliders with cider donuts as buns. (Be sure to look at the pictures of that in the video up top.)