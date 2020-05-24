Good day for an adventure: May 24th is National Scavenger Hunt Day

Published: May 24, 2020, 11:00 am

ROANOKE, Va. – May 24th is National Scavenger Hunt Day.

The game is a fun way to get outdoors and spend time with family and friends.

American columnist, Elsa Maxwell, is credited with coming up with the game during the 1930s to entertain her guests.

A scavenger hunt is played by challenging teams to find a list of random items.

Some games add an extra challenge by including riddles.