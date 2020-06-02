TAKEOUT TUESDAY: Tizzone gets you included on the pizza-making fun

DALEVILLE, Va. – For the last few years, Tizzone has been taking Daleville by the taste buds. Its pizza has gained popularity throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Part of that, according to Ben Trainque, has to do with how the variety and how its made. He says they serve 12-14 different kinds of pizza, all of which are made in their brick oven that can fit six to seven pies at a time.

Meat lovers can indulge in the Carne, or you can opt for more veggies and a pesto base with the Athena. According to manager and bartender, Ron Scaggs, you have to act quickly.

“Here, it’s a first come first serve basis. But at the Taphouse, we actually have reservations.”

Of course, you always have the option to order a pizza. The way they do it, you can also have fun with the family. They’re actually selling their own pizza kits that you can take home, since we’re all looking for things to do with the kids. All it takes is seven easy steps. Between initiatives like this and their reputation for great food, the support so far has been through the roof.

In addition to their pizza, you can get anything from salads to steaks or seafood to pasta. Don’t forget about their huge wine selection. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.