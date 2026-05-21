‘Hometown Heroes’ banners at Salem VA Medical Center honor local veterans ahead of Memorial Day

SALEM, Va. – The Salem VA Health Care System has installed new “Hometown Heroes” banners across the Salem VA Medical Center ahead of Memorial Day weekend, honoring the service and sacrifices of local veterans.

The Salem VA Health Care System says it is the first time banners like these have been displayed on the medical center’s grounds. The banners were installed on Wednesday.

Gold Star spouse, Carolyn Sparks Edwards, said her late husband, Ronald David Sparks, is honored on one of the banners.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s wonderful, but yet it’s sad,” Edwards said.

Gold Star spouses are those who have lost a husband or wife while they were serving in the military. Edwards said seeing her husband’s banner brings a mix of emotions, but pride stands out.

“Whenever they ask for any, you know, if there are any veterans here, I stand up for him and I always will,” said Edwards.

Each banner includes a veteran’s photo, name, branch of service, years of service and awards of distinction — including the Medal of Honor, service crosses for valor, the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

“It is our aim that these banners serve as a living tribute that keeps the legacies of our local heroes visible, ensuring their courage is never forgotten,” Tammy Snyder, interim medical center director of the Salem VA Health Care System, said in a statement.

Vietnam veteran, Bernard Arrington, a patient at the Salem VA, said the banners reflect the purpose of Memorial Day.

“For all veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can have our freedom. And these guys back here, all of them paid the ultimate sacrifice along with many more veterans,” said Arrington.

Fifteen banners are up now, with plans to add more in the future. The medical center said it can display more than 130 banners across campus.

The Salem VA Health Care System said the banners will be displayed each year from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, then taken down during the winter months to reduce weather-related wear.

Edwards said each banner represents a story the community should know.

“They served their country, they gave their lives for our country, and like I said before, each banner has a story behind it, and we should know those stories,” said Edwards.

Edwards, who volunteers at the VA, said the banner will also be a personal connection.

“I volunteer here at the VA so whenever I volunteer I’ll be able to just walk around the corner and see his banner and say hi to him and just let him know that I’m here,” she said.

If you’d like to purchase a Hometown Hero banner to honor a veteran you know, then reach out to Salem VA Health Care System’s Center of Development and Civic Engagement.

You can email them at vhasamcdce@va.gov or call the center directly at 540-982-2463 ext. 2633.