Two arrested after drug bust in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a man and a woman after the successful execution of a narcotics search warrant.

According to officials, deputies executed the search warrant in the 100 block of Mars Drive in Axton, following an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the search warrant at the residence.

Two individuals, 58-year-old Timothy Smith and 57-year-old Amanda Henderson, were located inside the home at the time the warrant was executed and charged accordingly.

During the search, investigators located suspected crack cocaine, a firearm and approximately $744 in U.S. currency. As part of the investigation, two vehicles were also seized from the property, a 2008 Mercedes GL 450 and a 2010 BMW 3281 Convertible.

Smith is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with No Bond on the following charges:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with the Intent to Sell Schedule I or II Drugs (Cocaine)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.4 – Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Henderson is incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with a $1,500.00 Bond on the following charges:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with the Intent to Sell Schedule I or II Drugs (Cocaine

“Drug dealers profit from addiction and destruction. We will continue sending a clear message that this activity will not be tolerated in Henry County.” Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

This investigation remains ongoing. Additional information may be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding narcotics activity in Henry County is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751, Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463), or on the Tip411 App. You can remain anonymous.