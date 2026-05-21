Roanoke Police searching for Northwest stabbing suspect

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Thursday that it was searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that injured a 17-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to officials, the investigation has identified 30-year-old De’Sha Shamal Taylor of Vinton as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued charging Taylor with two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials say the incident occurred at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday night when officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a gas station in the 1800 block of Melrose Ave NW. While enroute officers received information that the victim left the scene and was being driven to the 300 block of Campbell Ave. SW.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old girl with non-life-threatening stab wounds, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation determined that the girl and the driver of the car were at the gas station when the suspect accused the women of taking his phone. The argument escalated, and the suspect attempted to stab both women. They were able to get back to their vehicle and leave the scene. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had also fled.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the location of Taylor or this incident is asked to contact RPD at (540) 344-8500.