Man and juvenile arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a Lynchburg man and a juvenile after officials say they assaulted a Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday when a deputy was attempting to enforce a parking violation at the Graves Mill Shopping Center located at Rt. 221 and Graves Mill Road.

Officials say that the driver refused to cooperate with law enforcement, and as the deputy attempted to place the suspect into custody, the deputy was assaulted by a passenger in the vehicle and then by the suspect.

Christopher Ellis, of Lynchburg, has been charged with felonious assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, driving while license is suspended or revoked and parking in a fire lane. Ellis was transported to the magistrate’s office.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to juvenile intake and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

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