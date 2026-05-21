Three arrested following 2024 armed burglary investigation in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Three people have been arrested in connection with a 2024 armed burglary in the Town of Bedford, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Authorities say the investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and forensic specialists. The suspects were linked to the crime through a multi-agency investigation.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges:

Joshua Ryan Bobbitt, 35, of Rocky Mount: Breaking and entering at night while armed with a deadly weapon Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Grand larceny Wearing a mask to conceal identity Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Destruction of property valued over $1,000

Zachery Devin Niday, 21, of Roanoke: Breaking and entering at night while armed with a deadly weapon Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Grand larceny Wearing a mask to conceal identity Destruction of property valued over $1,000

Brennan Arcardious Washington, 23, of Roanoke: Breaking and entering at night while armed with a deadly weapon Accessory to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Grand larceny Wearing a mask to conceal identity Destruction of property valued over $1,000



Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bedford Police Department Crime Line at 540-587-6102 or by email at crimeline@bedfordva.gov.