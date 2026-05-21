Judge dismisses all child neglect counts against Newport News assistant principal Ebony Parker

FILE - Former Richneck Elementary School assistant principal Ebony Parker looks back into the courtroom during Abby Zwerner's lawsuit against her on Oct. 28, 2025, in Newport News, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool, File)

VIRGINIA – A judge on Thursday dismissed the criminal case against a former Virginia elementary school assistant principal who was accused of ignoring warnings before a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his teacher.

Ebony Parker was charged with eight counts of felony child neglect in the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. First-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, was injured in the shooting.

Judge Rebecca Robinson said she was striking all eight counts against Parker, who broke down in tears.

“So those matters are dismissed,” the judge said. “I want to add my ruling today is based upon legal principles only.”