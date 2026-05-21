Town of Vinton acquires downtown properties damaged in 2022 fire for future revitalization

The Town of Vinton has announced the purchase of several downtown properties that were impacted by a devastating fire in July 2022.

VINTON, Va. – The Town of Vinton has announced the purchase of several downtown properties that were impacted by a devastating fire in July 2022.

As previously reported, the blaze destroyed DR Music at 101 East Lee Avenue, along with $100,000 worth of instruments, after the building’s roof collapsed.

Four adjacent apartments and the building that once housed Edward Jones Investments were also affected, displacing several residents.

“The destruction left a visible scar within one of the most important blocks in the heart of downtown Vinton,” the town said in a press release.

In 2025, the town acquired the property at 101 East Lee Avenue after property owners Donald and Ronda Wray expressed a need to restore and revitalize the area and enhance the downtown district.

Recently, S.A.S.S. Properties, L.L.C., which owns the other properties damaged by the fire, including those at East Lee Avenue, 107 East Lee Avenue, and 0 South Pollard Street, agreed to sell the land parcels to the town.

Officials said, “The Town does not intend to own the properties in perpetuity, although the acquisition will provide the Town with an opportunity to seek partners to thoughtfully redevelop the site in a manner that supports the continued revitalization of downtown Vinton.”

Looking ahead, officials said the area could be used for green space, new commercial storefronts, and upstairs residential units.