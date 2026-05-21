A big cool down starts Thursday

You will notice that temperatures Thursday will be much cooler than that of the last couple days. The highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, making for a very seasonable day.

today

The warmest of temperatures comes in a bit earlier than normal, right around 1 p.m. We will remain in the 70s for the majority of the day, then cool into the 60s just after dinner time.

today

More showers and potential thunderstorms are in the forecast and are currently set to arrive around 1 p.m.

Some of these storms could include strong wind gusts and heavy rain, which could result in some localized flooding in urban and poorly drained areas.

thu 1p

Showers and thunderstorms will last throughout the evening, becoming more widespread around 6 p.m.

thu 6p

More moisture comes from the Gulf tomorrow, producing more scattered showers that will last on and off throughout the day.

Though all day Friday has the chance of showers, they are not expected to be widespread, meaning there will be some breaks in the rain.

fri

Even after Friday, we see rain chances for the next 7 days, in fact. Most of these systems will produce afternoon showers, similar to a typical summer day.

As for the temperatures, the 90s are behind us for now. We will cool down Friday, but warm back up into the 80s on Memorial Day.