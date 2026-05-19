‘Tanglewood Crossing’: Tanglewood area receiving new storefronts, restaurants

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A new project in Roanoke County promises to change the flavor of the Tanglewood Mall area. It will also give us new places to shop and dine out.

Earth Movers are already busy at a project called Tanglewood Crossing. It’s at the corner of Starkey Road and Route 419.

Eventually, it will be home to new retail shops and restaurants that are not already in the Roanoke Valley.

The project is a joint venture between A. Boone Real Estate and Boxley. The project will also feature a series of apartments and ameneties for a residential area.

“I’m really excited to tell you, we have a retail center that’s going to open up here on the front. It’s 13,271 square feet. All five places are leased. We’ve got three national restaurants and two national retailers who will join us here. We hope to have the building built probably late this year, probably November, October, November and then we’ll turn it over to the tenants and we hope that they’ll open no later than the spring of 2027,” Developer, Alexander Boone, said.