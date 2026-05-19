Smith Mountain Lake low water levels force boaters to adapt amid drought

Drought conditions are pushing Smith Mountain Lake to some of its lowest water levels in years — and for those who live, work and play on the water, the impact is hard to ignore.

Smith Mountain Lake, VA – Drought conditions are pushing Smith Mountain Lake to some of its lowest water levels in years — and for those who live, work and play on the water, the impact is hard to ignore.

Victor Clarke, known as “Captain Vic,” captains the Virginia Dare and operates a private charter service on the lake. He says the low water has changed how he does his job.

“I have no water under my dock, so my personal charters are temporarily suspended, so I take more trips captaining this boat,” Clarke said.

Clarke hasn’t been able to get his personal boat off the lift for more than four months now, putting his personal charters on hold. He says with levels five to six feet below normal; the challenge is getting in and out of the water, but once boaters clear that hurdle, conditions on the lake are more manageable.

“We changed the route up — there’s one spot we go that we know is shallow, so we don’t go through there anymore. Boarding the boat, we changed the ramp a little bit, so it wasn’t as steep,” Clarke said.

Safety on low water

Clarke says his biggest piece of advice for boaters is simple: pay attention.

“Have a lookout, pay attention, don’t drink and drive and you’re safe,” he said.

That message is echoed by Jeff Markiewicz, chairman of the Water Safety Council with the Smith Mountain Lake Association. He says the association is working to make it easier for boaters — including visitors — to navigate the changes.

“People have just spent two or three thousand dollars on a week-long rental. They want to know where to bring the boat, where to get in and out. So, we’re going to try to get a little bit more information about that,” Markiewicz said.

The association is looking into publishing surveys of boat ramps on its website to help boaters find the best access points.

Markiewicz urges boaters to stick to marked channels and abandon familiar shortcuts.

“Stay in the channel, you’re going to stay out of trouble. Some of your old shortcuts are not going to work like they used to work,” he said.

Looking ahead

With summer approaching, Markiewicz says the outlook is uncertain — and discouraging for many. However, he adds that people are still on the water and gearing up for summer, despite the drought.

“If we have a long, dry summer, we could continue to see more of this, and it’s disheartening more than anything else. Everyone’s discouraged as to when is the lake going to come back up,” he said.

Clarke adds that the low water is affecting more than just charter operators.

“There are quite a few people — with the water level being down about five feet — that can’t get their boat out,” he said.

To help the community prepare, the Smith Mountain Lake Association will host a Water Safety Roundup at Goodhue Boat Company on May 30. The event will include safety organizations, a docking demonstration and additional information for the community.

Safety Tips

Boating safety:

Always wear a lifejacket and make sure it fits.

Keep a lookout and watch out for a change in color of the lake. From blue to a green or brown means you’re nearing shallow waters.

Slow down in unfamiliar areas and watch carefully for changes in water levels.

Stay in the channels and avoid shortcuts.

Pay attention to navigational markers and no-wake zones.

Avoid boating too close to shorelines, docks, and coves where depths may be significantly reduced.

Use updated depth finders and lake maps when possible.

Chick in on ramp conditions if launching or cable length of your lift before planning a trip.

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