Drought causes Smith Mountain Lake water levels to drop several feet ahead of Memorial Day weekend

If you plan to hit the water at Smith Mountain Lake anytime soon, be sure to keep safety top of mind.

Smith Mountain Lake – Drought conditions are pushing water levels at Smith Mountain Lake — and most southeastern Virginia lakes — lower than normal, just one week before Memorial Day weekend.

At Smith Mountain Lake, the water level is sitting four feet below normal as of Monday, May 18. The drop is revealing more shoreline than beachgoers are used to seeing.

Read safety precautions you should take during low water levels here.

“I feel like usually when we come out here there’s not that much beach compared to the lifeguard post to the water. Yeah, usually it goes up pretty close to the lifeguard post and we usually can’t see those rocks out there,” said Kristen Giordano and Sierra Aragon who were visiting the beach after finishing college finals.

The pair described the scene as striking. “It’s a lot more beach than what it used to be. Yeah, it’s a little humbling,” one of them added. “I’ve never seen the water so low.”

The expanded shoreline is not a deliberate change. Recent drought conditions have dropped water levels four feet, uncovering more sand along the banks — a visible reminder of shifting climate patterns affecting the region.

The lower water levels are also being felt at boating docks in shallower parts of the lake.

“She was telling me that the boat ramp was only five feet deep, but I wasn’t expecting it to be this low out here,” Aragon said about the beach.

Despite the conditions, Andy Bruns, the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director noted the lake’s average depth remains well above 50 feet — meaning boating and water recreation are still viable for the holiday weekend.

And for beachgoers like Giordano and Aragon, the low water is not enough to put a damper on their plans.

“Not at all. The sun is out. The water is still out here, and I guess we can’t complain,” Giordano said.

SMLA recommends the following safety tips during periods of low water. As always, wearing a properly fitting life jacket when in or around the water is an important way to be safe.

When underway in a boat, the requirement for operators to keep a proper lookout is more critical than ever. Good practice is to designate one or more other people onboard to serve as lookout at all times when not anchored or tied to a dock, Markiewicz advises.

When boating, including paddleboarders, kayakers, and personal watercraft:

Know your boat’s draft, so you can properly judge safe areas for operation.

Slow down in unfamiliar areas and watch carefully for shallow water and submerged hazards.

Pay close attention to navigational markers and no-wake zones.

Stay in marked channels. Typical shortcuts may not have enough water for safe passage.

Ensure all passengers wear properly fitted life jackets, especially children.

Avoid boating too close to shorelines, docks, and coves where water depths may be significantly reduced.

Use updated depth finders and lake maps when possible.

Check in on ramp conditions if launching or cable length of your lift before planning your trip.

When swimming:

Avoid diving in areas where water depth is uncertain, including off of docks and the shoreline.

Walk carefully – areas normally submerged may be slippery and soft and not provide secure footing.

Don’t walk under docks and other structures that may not be stable.

Lake users are also encouraged to check current lake conditions and weather forecasts before heading out on the water.

For more information about boating safety, visit smlassociation.org.