19-year-old dead after fatal crash in Amherst County, VSP investigating

AMHERST CO., Va. – VSP announced that it was investigating a fatal crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Amherst County on Sunday.

According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 8 p.m. on Winesap Road in Amherst County. A 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on Winesap Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Ford F-150 head-on.

A passenger in the Sierra, 19-year-old Tristan Fluharty was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Sierra, 19-year-old River McDowell, and a juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old George Jarvie, was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.