Woman arrested after traffic stop leads to seizure of over 80 grams of fentanyl in Botetourt County

Photo of Shelby Montgomery and K9 Xena with the drugs that were found.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Botetourt County, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said they initiated a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Roanoke Road on Thursday. During the stop, a K9, Xena, alerted law enforcement to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After searching, they found around 109 grams of methamphetamine and around 85 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle.

Authorities said they arrested 41-year-old Sheldby Montgomery as a result. She was charged with ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute.’

The James River Regional Drug Task Force and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the sheriff’s office in this operation.