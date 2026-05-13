Smith Mountain Lake Safety Tips: What to know about low water conditions

If you plan to hit the water at Smith Mountain Lake anytime soon, be sure to keep safety top of mind.

If you plan to hit the water at Smith Mountain Lake anytime soon, be sure to keep safety top of mind.

Officials say water levels are lower than usual, and people should take extra precautions while boating, swimming and fishing.

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The Smith Mountain Lake Association notes that lower lake levels can expose hazards that are typically underwater, such as rocks, stumps, shoals and debris. With water levels 5 to 6 feet below normal, many areas are shallow, making common routes riskier.

“Everyone using the lake should slow down, stay alert, and be aware of their surroundings to help prevent accidents and injuries,” said Jeff Markiewicz, chair of the SMLA Water Safety Council.

As always, wear a properly fitted life jacket when in or around the water. Another tip: Have one of your passengers serve as a designated lookout in addition to the driver.

Here are some other precautions you can take:

Boating Safety Tips

Know your boat’s draft so you can properly judge safe areas for operation.

Slow down in unfamiliar areas and watch carefully for shallow water and submerged hazards.

Pay close attention to navigational markers and no-wake zones.

Stay in marked channels. Typical shortcuts may not have enough water for safe passage.

Ensure all passengers wear properly fitted life jackets, especially children.

Avoid boating too close to shorelines, docks and coves where water depths may be significantly reduced.

Check ramp conditions if launching, and check the cable length of your lift before planning your trip.

Swimming Safety Tips

Avoid diving in areas where water depth is uncertain, including off docks and shorelines.

Walk carefully—areas normally submerged may be slippery, soft and may not provide secure footing.

Don’t walk under docks and other structures that may not be stable.

For more information about boating safety, visit smlassociation.org