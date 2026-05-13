Martinsville woman killed, man injured in late-night shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville woman was killed in a shooting late Monday night, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Hairston Street around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

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Marcie Hunt, 53, was taken to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. A man was also taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.

Investigators are currently processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. So far, authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and callers could receive a reward of up to $2,500.