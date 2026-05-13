Showers & Storms Return Wednesday!

Your out-the-door forecast calls for the umbrella, but you won’t need it just yet! This afternoon and evening, showers and storms are back in the forecast.

Our high temperatures today still reach into the 70s, which is just a couple of degrees below average for this time of year.

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the first showers starting in the Highlands Zones, with clouds increasing for the afternoon hours. This is going to be a second half of the day event for those showers and storms.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The storms become more widely scattered for the second part of the day. Some of these storms have the potential to bring heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to stay weather aware this afternoon!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

That SPC outlook showing the potential for those stronger storms is mainly in the NRV, Roanoke Valley, and Highlands Zones. We are included in this marginal outlook, which is just that 1/5 on the SPC rating scale.

SPC Day 1 (WSLS 2026)

Once the front passes through, we cool down for Thursday before rebounding our temperatures just in time for the weekend! It will feel like summertime weather with showers and storms possible each day as well. Have a great day!