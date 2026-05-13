Foster Facts: Roanoke Valley couple shares experience as first-time foster parents

six-month

The series highlights the need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley while breaking down common misconceptions about foster care.

10 News is also sharing stories of local foster families to show what it’s really like.

Some people think you need to own a house, live in a big home, or have previous parenting experience in order to foster.

Newlyweds Hannah and Robbie Leslie learned about HopeTree Family Services and the need for foster families while attending church.

They felt called to help.

“We’re just normal, everyday people. I work in an office, he works in a factory. We’re just normal people who said yes,” Hannah Leslie said.

They decided to move forward with the certification process

“It was about a six-month process from start to finish to become certified or licensed for the state,” Hannah said.

As first-time parents living in an apartment with a spare bedroom, the Leslies welcomed a young boy into their home.

“He just puts a spark in my life, and I just really enjoy being with him,” Robbie Leslie said.

Since then, the family has created memories together through trips to the beach, visits to the zoo, and birthday celebrations.

The Leslies said they have also watched their foster child grow in confidence and begin to thrive.

Hannah said a frightened 4-and-a-half-year-old boy came into their home just two days before Christmas after being separated from his half-sisters and placed elsewhere.

She said he initially struggled with self-esteem, often speaking negatively about himself and lacking confidence, but over the past year and a half, they’ve seen a major transformation. Now, she said, they’re celebrating his birthday and watching a confident child who has completed speech therapy, is finishing occupational therapy, and is growing in both independence and self-assurance.

The couple said foster care has impacted their lives just as much as they have impacted their foster child’s.

“People would say we gave him the gift of permanency, but it’s not about us,” Hannah said. “We’ve been blessed by getting to have him in our lives.”

While the Leslies say fostering may not be the right path for everyone, they believe anyone can support foster families in some way.

“Everyone has a part to play,” Hannah said. “So if you’re not someone who’s at a place where welcoming a child into your home is enough, it takes a community.”

She said support can come in many forms, from bringing meals to checking in or spending time together at the park.

“What foster kids are longing for is a place of belonging,” she said. “Not just a roof over their head, but a safe place to belong.”

“It’s a really beautiful thing to get to be a part of and it’s very rewarding,” Hannah added.

Tune into WSLS every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. during the month of May for more “Foster Facts” stories.