Franklin County officials confirm county has been contacted by data center companies

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – As Franklin County officials continue rewriting the county’s zoning code, proposed regulations surrounding data centers are drawing increased attention from residents concerned about water use, noise and long-term impacts on the community.

The current draft zoning ordinance includes several restrictions aimed at limiting the impact of future data center development, though no projects have officially been announced in the county.

Under the proposal, any data center would have to be located at least 200 feet from non-commercial zoning districts. Accessory structures associated with the facilities would also need to be at least 75 feet from residential properties.

The proposed ordinance encourages the use of air-cooled data centers, which use outside air rather than water to cool equipment. This would reduce the strain on local water resources.

If a company instead chooses to use water-cooled systems, the proposal will require the facility to rely on public water infrastructure or recycled rainwater. Developers would also need to demonstrate that the facility would not place excessive stress on the county’s water supply, particularly during drought conditions.

The draft ordinance also addresses electrical infrastructure. Under the current proposal, data centers would need to be built on sites with existing substations or transmission lines in place, avoiding the need for additional large-scale power infrastructure.

Noise restrictions are also included. The proposal calls for annual sound testing at the property line of data center sites. If facilities exceed the permitted noise levels, they could face enforcement action, including possible shutdowns.

Some residents remain opposed to the possibility of data centers coming to the area.

Lauren Walke, who lives across from Summit View Business Park near Boones Mill, said she worries about the long-term impact such projects could have on the county.

The business park is currently zoned by-right, meaning a data center could potentially be built there without additional public hearings if the project meets existing zoning requirements.

Walke questioned whether data centers would provide the economic benefits supporters often promise.

However, some of the proposed zoning standards may not apply countywide. The Ferrum, Snow Creek and Blackwater districts remain unzoned, meaning projects there would not be subject to the proposed zoning requirements regarding issues like water use and noise. Those projects would still require permitting approval and public hearings.

In a statement to 10 News, Franklin County officials write “Franklin County routinely receives inquiries, and project leads regarding a wide range of potential economic development opportunities, including data centers. Prospective projects are typically evaluated based on site characteristics, infrastructure availability, workforce considerations, transportation access, and overall compatibility with the County’s long-term development goals. The County recognizes the importance of evaluating potential impacts related to water usage, electrical demand, noise, lighting, and other operational factors. Data center technology continues to evolve, including the use of more efficient cooling systems that reduce water consumption. These considerations are reviewed in the same manner as other large-scale industrial or commercial projects, along with the financial investment and quality of jobs associated with a proposed development. Franklin County works closely with utility providers and regional partners to ensure that any major industrial development meets infrastructure requirements without negatively impacting existing residents or businesses.”

County leaders have not finalized the zoning rewrite, and the proposed rules remain subject to change as supervisors continue reviewing the ordinance.