Free, low-cost summer camps, programs available for Bedford County families

BEDFORD CO., Va – As summer approaches, working families in Bedford County are looking for ways to keep kids active, safe and entertained — without stretching their budgets. Local organizations are stepping in with a range of free and low-cost options designed to give children a fun, fulfilling summer.

Day camps offer sports, crafts, outdoor fun

Bedford County Parks & Recreation and the YMCA are both offering summer day camps packed with sports, crafts and outdoor activities. Parks & Recreation Director Stuart Saunders says demand for those programs has grown significantly in recent years.

“We were doing three camps, and we would have 10 to 15 kids, now we’re looking at 20 to 25 kids per camp just depending on what we’re able to provide as far as counselors and resources that way,” Saunders said.

The Bedford YMCA is also welcoming families regardless of their financial situation. Lisa Parker, assistant director of the Bedford YMCA, said the organization is committed to being a resource for the whole community.

“We are a community. We want to work with everyone in the community so you don’t have to worry about where your children are during the summer. This is a safe place, and we’re just happy to be able to offer it,” Parker said.

Libraries expanding free reading programs

Local libraries in Bedford are expanding their free summer reading programs and hosting drop-in events throughout the season. Officials say programs like these not only ease the financial burden on families but also help children stay connected and engaged while school is out.

Cassandra Baldwin, Bedford County Youth Services coordinator, said the goal is to make learning feel enjoyable — not like an extension of the school year.

“Our whole objective is to avoid the summer slide. We want to keep it fun for the kids and not feel like they have to work really hard or feel like they’re in school during the summer. We have a lot of incentives for them to read,” Baldwin said.

How to sign up

Families looking to get their children involved should check their local library’s summer reading calendar, contact the Parks Department or the YMCA for information on age groups and costs, and sign up as soon as possible — spots fill quickly.