Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after child sexual abuse material case investigation

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it had arrested a Henry County man after an investigation involving child sexual abuse material.

According to officials, the investigation began after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received information through the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding the suspected online exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse material.

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The information indicated that the apparent CSAM had been detected with an online account connected to the investigation, prompting investigators to immediately begin identifying the individual responsible and securing evidence associated with the case.

On Monday, investigators obtained multiple warrants related to telephone numbers, IP addresses and an email account believed to be connected to the suspect.

On Tuesday, investigators responded to the 3000 block of Mount Olivet Road in Henry County and confirmed that Joseph Greer lived at the residence. Investigators later located Greer and served a search warrant for electronic devices capable of storing CSAM or accessing the internet, including cell phones, computers, tablets, hard drives and removable storage devices.

After Greer’s devices were recovered, Greer voluntarily agreed to return to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Officials say during the interview, Greer admitted to downloading known CSAM over a period of years and acknowledged possessing the material on his device.

While the interview was being conducted, investigators performed a forensic examination of the cell phone and located CSAM.

Greer was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the investigation. Additional charges are possible as investigators continue the forensic examination of electronic devices seized during the investigation.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-374.1:1 - Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) (1 Count)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-374.1:1 – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) second or subsequent offense (9 Counts

“Crimes against children are some of the most disturbing and sickening offenses law enforcement investigates. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has absolutely zero tolerance for child predators or anyone involved in the possession, distribution, or exploitation of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Every image investigators recover represents a real child who has been victimized and exploited. We will use every available resource to identify these offenders, remove them from our communities, and hold them fully accountable for their actions. Protecting children will always remain one of the highest priorities of this Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Callers may remain anonymous