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Pulaski Police Department arrests juvenile suspects after vehicle stolen in Christiansburg

Pulaski PD is urging the public to check vehicles for signs of damage or stolen property

10 News Digital Team

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI CO., Va. – The Pulaski County Police Department announced Monday that it had arrested juvenile suspects after they stole a vehicle and stole items from multiple other vehicles in Pulaski County on Sunday.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspects entered multiple vehicles and stole various items.

The Pulaski Police Department said that several vehicles in the Town of Pulaski were targeted during the timeframe on Twin Oaks Avenue and Cypress Avenue in the County of Pulaski.

Investigators believe these incidents occurred between midnight and 3:15 a.m. The Pulaski Police Department is urging all residents in the affected areas to inspect their vehicles for any signs of damage or missing property. Citizens are also encouraged to review any available home surveillance or security camera footage from the listed timeframe.

If you observe suspicious activity, the suspects attempting to enter your vehicle, or any related activity on surveillance footage, please report it to the Pulaski Police Department, even if no items were taken or the suspects were unsuccessful in gaining entry.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Pulaski Police Department.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.