Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting incident that injured two

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it was investigating a shooting incident that injured multiple individuals Sunday.

According to officials, the Amherst County Communications Center received a call in reference to a large party where gunshots were fired in the 400 block of Plantation Road in Amherst.

Deputies responded to the scene where they observed a large gathering of people. Two individuals received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but police say they are not cooperating with the investigation.

Several individuals were treated by EMS for minor injuries. Numerous cartridge casings and several weapons were collected from the scene.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation, and therfore they are unable to provide any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain C. Thompson at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, option 6; or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888)-798-5900.