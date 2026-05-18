Lars Tiffany not returning as UVA lacrosse coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia announced Monday that men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany will not return to the program after 10 seasons that included two NCAA national championships.

Virginia Athletics described the move as a “leadership change” and said a national search for the program’s next head coach would begin immediately.

Tiffany compiled a 108-51 record during his tenure in Charlottesville, guiding the Cavaliers to national titles in 2019 and 2021 while restoring the program to national prominence. Virginia also reached the Final Four in 2023 and 2024 and won three ACC tournament championships under Tiffany.

The announcement comes just days after Virginia’s season ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Georgetown. The Cavaliers finished the 2026 season 10-7 after rebounding from a slow start to capture the ACC tournament title.

Tiffany arrived at Virginia in 2016 after a successful run at Brown University, where he led the Bears to the 2016 NCAA semifinals.

In 2022, athletic director Carla Williams announced a contract extension that kept Tiffany under contract through the 2026 season.

The decision surprised many around college lacrosse after Tiffany recently spoke publicly about preparing for next season and continuing to build Virginia’s roster through recruiting and the transfer portal.