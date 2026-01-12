Smith Mountain Lake faces lowest water levels in nearly a decade amid severe drought

MONETA, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake is experiencing some of its lowest water levels in nearly a decade, creating challenges for boaters and local businesses. The community has been dealing with these conditions for about three months, making it difficult for people like Captain Vic to launch their boats.

Victor Clarke, also known as Captain Vic, runs private charters on the lake. He said, “I can’t get my boat in the water, I have no water under my lift.”

Clarke operates a 20-foot Sea Ray for his charters, but with the current water levels, chartering is not an option. “There is a little bit of water on the stern of the boat but it’s not gonna float,” he said.

While water levels were similarly low in 2018, this time the situation is different. Clarke explained, “I’ve seen it this low or in some cases even lower, but I’ve never seen it this low for this extended period of time.”

Underneath the docks at Smith Mountain Lake, rocks that are usually submerged are now visible due to the low water levels. Two main factors contribute to the situation: the lake’s use for hydroelectric power and an ongoing severe drought.

George Porter, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power explained how they regulate water release through the dam, “We have a certain amount of water we have to release downstream to Leesville to those downstream communities.”

He added, “Unfortunately, we can only make adjustments to the lakes based on what we have and right now we’re just not getting enough rain.”

The 10 News Weather Team reports that Smith Mountain Lake is currently in a severe drought, with little rain expected soon.

Victor Clarke noted, “It just flat hasn’t rained since last fall.”

Porter urged caution for boaters, saying, “We just want everyone to err on the side of caution, boat where you know it’s safe and be very cautious about that because those water levels are lower than what they have been.”

Local businesses say conditions are manageable now because it is the off-season. However, if water levels do not rise by April, concerns about the impact on tourism and the local economy could grow.