Roanoke County kicks off 2026 Food Truck Week!

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Bring your lunch appetite for Roanoke County Food Truck Week. If you missed the first celebration on Tuesday, you have two more opportunities on Wednesday and Thursday.

Organizers got things started for the week at Waldron Park. In the past, the goal was to rotate a food truck location weekly, but this year aims to bring more focus within a few days.

The tradition has been going on a few years and continues to generate interest.

“It’s great because each day it’s from 11 to 2, and that allows for folks to take an early lunch or maybe a late lunch and be able to visit our parks, whether it’s Waldron Park or Greenhill Park or at our Roanoke County Administration Building. It’s a great time for folks to come out, support some local food trucks and businesses while also coming out to our parks with some good food.”

Wednesday will be at the Roanoke County Administration Building before closing things out Thursday at Green Hill Park.