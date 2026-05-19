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Two charged with multiple offenses related to production and possession of child pornography after investigation

10 News Digital Team

Brookman (Left) Richards (Right) Courtesy of MOCOSO (MOCOSO2026)

MONTOGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested a man and a woman after a lengthy investigation and an executed search warrant at a residence in Pulaski County on Friday.

According to officials, 35-year-old Corey Brookman and 32-year-old Kaula Richards, both of Christiansburg, were arrested and charged with multiple offenses related to the production and possession of child pornography, along with gross and reckless care for a child.

Brookman and Richards are being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail with no bond.

Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, officials say no other details regarding the case will be released at this time.

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