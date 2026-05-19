Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle larcenies and stolen vehicles

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of vehicle larcenies that occurred overnight Tuesday.

Officials say the larcenies occurred in the areas of Briar Cliff Circle and Emanuel Court off Leesville Road.

Throughout the night, numerous vehicles were entered, and personal property was stolen. Investigators believe these incidents are connected to several related larcenies that also occurred within the City of Lynchburg.

In addition, several vehicles reported stolen during these incidents were later recovered on Warren Ave in Lynchburg.

Investigators have obtained images of three of the four suspects believed to be involved.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may recognize the individuals pictured, have additional surveillance footage, or possess any information related to these incidents to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9580 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

Residents are reminded to remove valuables from vehicles and ensure all vehicle doors are locked.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.