LewisGale hosts Mental Health Walk held in Salem Tuesday

SALEM, Va. – LewisGale is doing its part to help raise awareness Tuesday. LewisGale employees and other community partners gathered for a community mental health walk in Salem.

Hundreds of people took to the streets for the walk. This year’s theme was “More Good Days, Together”.

The theme asks people to think about what a “Good Day” looks like, not just for themselves but for their community.

Organizers say the goal is to help connect people to the right support at the right time.

Organizers of the walk also said it was a great way to help end stigma around mental health and to take time to decompress as a team.