Barnyard Sensory Gym opens in Floyd County with inclusive indoor play space

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – A new indoor play option designed for children of all ages and abilities is now open in Floyd County.

The indoor sensory play space, a project of Strengthening Our System Inc., offers timed sessions by reservation and features adaptive equipment, including a wheelchair swing. (Citizens)

The Barnyard Sensory Gym opened May 6. The space is a project of Strengthening Our System Inc., which serves adults and children with developmental disabilities.

Organizers say the gym was created after years of feedback from research and local families, with the goal of providing a safe, inclusive place for kids to play indoors.

“Some little highlights of this space, we have a climbing wall, a foam pit, an awesome wheelchair swing, a couple other different swings, a lot of hands-on sensory things you can do,” owner Stephanie Bakely said. “And if this area is a little too chaotic, we have a really cool, what we consider a chill bin that has some more low-key vibroacoustic ball pit and mirrors.”

Play sessions at the Barnyard are set for one- to two-hour intervals. Reservations can be made online. It’s located at 177 Gracie Lane NW, Floyd VA 24091.