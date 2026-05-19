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Law enforcement searching for man following assault in Campbell County

10 News Digital Team

Photo of a person of interest in an ongoing assault investigation in Campbell County. (Copyright 2026 by Campbell County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man who is considered to be a person of interest following an assault that occurred in Campbell County, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said an assault incident occurred between 2:45 and 3:15 p.m. at 329 Campbell Highway on Saturday. They are now searching for the man shown below, as he is a person of interest in this investigation.

Photo of a person of interest in an ongoing assault investigation in Campbell County. (Copyright 2026 by Campbell County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the person shown. please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.