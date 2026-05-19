Franklin County leaders to vote on county budget Tuesday

Franklin County officials are making sure people in the county are prepared for the upcoming flu season.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will vote on the county’s budget on Tuesday afternoon during its regularly scheduled meeting.

Leaders have said this was a particularly difficult budget year as inflation continues to drive costs up across the board and the amount of money the county will receive from the state remains uncertain as the state budget continues to be debated.

The budget is expected to include tax increases in certain areas, including real estate, to try and help meet these rising costs.

The meeting will start at 3 pm. According to the agenda, a vote on the budget is expected after 4, and a public comment period will follow later in the meeting.