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West Virginia man arrested after attempting to meet minor in Alleghany County

10 News Digital Team

Photo of Robert Cobb. (Copyright 2026 by Alleghany County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after attempting to meet with a minor in Alleghany County on Monday, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said an investigation found that 63-year-old Robert Cobb of West Virginia communicated with someone whom he believed to be a minor woman. He then agreed to meet her in Covington.

Officers said they approached Cobb, but he attempted to flee the scene on a motorcycle; however, he was quickly stopped and detained by the Alleghany County Regional Emergency Response Team

The sheriff’s office said they, with assistance from the ACRERT and the Covington Police Department, arrested Cobb on four counts of Use of Communication Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Minors. He also has outstanding warrants for similar offenses in West Virginia. In addition, Cobb was served with an outstanding capias for Failure to Appear.

“This is just another example of why parents need to be monitoring every move that their children make on social media. We are glad that we were able to arrest this predator.”

Alleghany County Sheriff Kyle Moore

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.