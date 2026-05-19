Heat wave continues Tuesday!

Today will be another hot one with temperatures in the 90s. Taking a look at yesterday’s records, we have actually broken or tied a few! Monday’s high temperature tied records in Lynchburg and Blacksburg, and set a new record in Danville. Here in Roanoke, we were just one degree off from tying our record.

Records (WSLS 2026)

Today we will experience much of the same, with temperatures remaining around 15-20 degrees above average. This is all because of the ridge that we were tracking out towards the west around this time last week!

Today's Setup (WSLS 2026)

Our 10 to 10 forecast shows another quick warm-up with temperatures reaching the 80s by 10 AM and our high of 93 degrees by 2 PM. This is certainly unusual for this time of year, and it has been a while since we have seen this kind of heat! Be sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks if you are outdoors for longer periods of time today.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Our next weather-maker arrives tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will pass through during peak daytime heating, meaning we could see a few stronger thunderstorms develop. Be sure to stay weather aware on Wednesday.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Tomorrow kicks off an active pattern with showers and storms in the picture through next Monday. Our heat wave will also break Thursday in the wake of the cold front. Have a great day today and try to stay cool!