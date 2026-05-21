Annual Ride of Silence in Roanoke emphasizes bike safety

ROANOKE, Va. – May is “National Bike Month,” and PedalSafe Roanoke is reminding everyone to share the road.

Wednesday night was the “Ride of Silence,” a four-mile silent bike ride, which aims to bring awareness to bike safety and remember those lost to accidents on the road.

According to VDOT, there were 15 total fatal crashes involving bikes last year. PedalSafe Roanoke wants to see that number at zero.

“It’s really great to have members of city council out, it’s really great to have members of Roanoke police and the sheriff’s office to support this ride. Make sure the ride’s safe for everyone. Bring attention really to that message of safety and the importance of safety to the community and to the city,” Ken Mcleod, Board Member for PedalSafe Roanoke, said.

Roanoke is working to make the city more bike-friendly, including adding dedicated bike lanes on Shenandoah Avenue and parts of Gainsboro Road Northwest.

In Virginia, bicycles are considered vehicles, so remember to treat bikes like you would a car or motorcycle.

If you need to pass, be sure to give three feet of space.