Swing for Cash Golf Classic raises scholarship money for student-athletes

More than 100 golfers gathered at London Downs Golf Club Wednesday for the second annual Swing for Cash Golf Classic, a charity tournament that raises money for student athletes across the Lynchburg area.

The event honors the memory of Cash Gaudio, who was killed in 2024 at the age of 19. His family created the foundation to continue his legacy by supporting young athletes through scholarships and financial assistance.

Cash’s mother, Shannon Meyers, said she has been overwhelmed by the community’s continued support.

“I’m amazed at people that just make this a priority in their life. They don’t have to be here and they choose to be here,” said Meyers.

The tournament quickly reached capacity this year, selling out within weeks. Organizers said 27 teams of four golfers participated, bringing more than 100 people to the course for the day-long fundraiser.

Proceeds from the tournament go directly to the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation, which helps student athletes who may struggle with the financial demands of competitive sports.

Cash’s father, Micha Gaudio, said many families underestimate the costs tied to athletics.

“It’s hard for kids that are athletes to work a job. And so you’ve got to factor that in too. People don’t realize that.”

In addition to the golf tournament, the family introduced another fundraising effort called “Spin for Cash‚” allowing community members who do not golf to still support the foundation.

The raffle-style fundraiser features prizes including vacations, golf outings, artwork, and jewelry, with all proceeds benefiting the scholarship fund.

Meyers said the added fundraiser helps broaden community involvement.

“That allows people to participate that aren’t interested in golf, don’t play golf... But they can still be a part of it and still support us and still support Cash,” said Meyers.

Friends of Cash say the event’s rapid growth reflects the lasting impact he had on those around him.

Berkeley Cannon, one of Cash’s friends, described him as someone who made everyone feel welcome.

“The way he just lit up a room, the way he carried himself, and just was there for everyone. There was never not a friend in the room he didn’t know. The way he made people feel loved was just really amazing,” said Cannon.

The Gaudio family says their work is far from over, with additional fundraisers already being planned to continue helping local athletes.

For information on the Live Like Cash Gaudio Foundation, click here.