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VSP issues CODI Alert for missing 11-year-old Roanoke boy

10 News Digital Team

Zane Anderson (courtesy of VSP) (VSP2026)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police Department issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department Wednesday.

Anderson is described as a 5′0 white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Anderson was last seen with Emalia Anderson at 600 Woods Ave. Southwest in Roanoke.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT THE ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (540-853-2211) OR (24HR DISPATCH) OR VISIThttps://alerts.vsp.virginia.gov

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