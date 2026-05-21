VSP issues CODI Alert for missing 11-year-old Roanoke boy

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police Department issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department Wednesday.

Anderson is described as a 5′0 white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Anderson was last seen with Emalia Anderson at 600 Woods Ave. Southwest in Roanoke.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT THE ROANOKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (540-853-2211) OR (24HR DISPATCH) OR VISIThttps://alerts.vsp.virginia.gov