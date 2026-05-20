Martinsville Police to cut down on Flock surveillance cameras around city

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Police announced they’re cutting back on the number of Flock Cameras around the city due to funding. The cameras are stationed around the city and take pictures of the backs of passing cars to aid police in locating missing or wanted people.

At one point, the city had more than 80 cameras. Come 2027, that number will drop to nine. Police Chief Chad Rhoads says the cameras were previously funded using grants given out by former Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office.

Chief Rhoads says the department has been looking over data on which cameras are the most useful to them in making their decisions on which cameras to keep.

“They’re not going to be as effective, but we hope to keep them as long as we can. They’re a great tool,” Chief Rhoads said.

The move comes as the city has already began taking down the Raven gunshot detectors. Those alone would’ve cost the city around $80,000 per year to keep in service after similar grants expired.

Rhoades says he hopes to receive similar funding from Attorney General Jay Jones’ office in the future to continue upgrading department technology and crime-fighting abilities.