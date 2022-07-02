Fire destroys Vinton Music building with $100K worth of instruments

Vinton, Va. – An early morning fire destroyed a music business in Vinton.

Witnesses tell 10 News they were driving by when they saw smoke and then fire coming from D.R. Music located at the intersection of E. Lee Avenue and S. Pollard Street.

They called 911 just after 1:30 am to report flames coming from the building. While Vinton Fire Department contained most of the fire, hot spots continued to flare up throughout the morning.

Firefighters say no one was inside when the fire started.

Donnie Ray, the owner of the music store says he was in business for 39 years. He says there were $100,000 worth of instruments inside the building where he also taught music lessons. Ray says the building is a total loss.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.