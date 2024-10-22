Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board hosts regional job fair at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for a job, head to the Roanoke Career Expo on Tuesday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

About 55 companies and organizations from all over Southwest Virginia like Alleghany Highlands, Botetourt and Franklin County will be there.

Amazon, Rescue Mission and Roanoke County Public Schools are some of the companies that will be at the career expo, with some planning to hire on the spot.

A printing company that is participating in the Roanoke Career Expo is InfoSeal, which is hoping to fill 20 positions. It’s seeking pressmen and machine operators, as well as some office positions. You don’t need experience, either, because they can train you.

“It’s very exciting. We had about 20 employees when we first started in 2001 and nine of them actually still work here and so we take very good care of our employees, and we think it’s a family environment. We have very good benefits and so it’s a full package in my mind,” said InfoSeal’s HR Manager Pamela Yost.

You are encouraged to dress neatly. Also, bring your resumes and letters of recommendation with you.

The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board is hosting the job fair and it’s the first one in a while that’s hosted for our region. It held another one in September just for Downtown Roanoke.

Business and Development Manager Toni McLawhorn said her organization is hosting the job fair because it said some companies are having a hard time finding workers.

“It’s very satisfying and rewarding to be able to assist people and becoming self-sustainable and improving themselves and finding something that they are interested in doing and want to make a career of and not just a job to go to every day to have a paycheck coming in,” said McLawhorn.