Williamson Road businesses getting grant funding for improvement

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Roanoke, Williamson Road, Businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – Businesses on Williamson Road are getting funding to enhance their properties.

The façade grant provides one-time assistance for business owners to improve their buildings’ painting, public art, and some landscaping.

An update was provided by the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association during their “State of the Road” report today.

Four businesses were reported to be participating.

“They are businesses who are quietly going about their day-to-day work, but who take what they do seriously so that when an opportunity to be part of something bigger than them and positive on Williamson Road came about, they wasted no time in applying.”

The association aims to transform the road into a lively destination for businesses and visitors.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

