One dead following single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pittsylvania County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a crash occurred on Route 750, about a mile north of Callands Road, around 4:54 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities found a GMC was traveling north when the vehicle lost control and overturned.

Recommended Videos

Troopers identified the driver as 57-year-old John Henry Sasser, Jr. Unfortunately, Mr. Sasser died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.