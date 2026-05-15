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One dead following single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

10 News Digital Team

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PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pittsylvania County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a crash occurred on Route 750, about a mile north of Callands Road, around 4:54 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities found a GMC was traveling north when the vehicle lost control and overturned.

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Troopers identified the driver as 57-year-old John Henry Sasser, Jr. Unfortunately, Mr. Sasser died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

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