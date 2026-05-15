Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of POW/MIA on Armed Forces Day

Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order on Friday asking agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff as part of Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day is honored on the third Saturday of May, this year’s being May 16. Spanberger has ordered that the POW/MIA flags be raised at full staff on Saturday to honor the sacrifices made by those members of our armed forces.

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You can read Spanberger’s entire flag order below: