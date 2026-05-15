Gov. Spanberger issues flag order in honor of POW/MIA on Armed Forces Day

Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a flag order on Friday asking agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff as part of Armed Forces Day.
Armed Forces Day is honored on the third Saturday of May, this year’s being May 16. Spanberger has ordered that the POW/MIA flags be raised at full staff on Saturday to honor the sacrifices made by those members of our armed forces.
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You can read Spanberger’s entire flag order below:
This is an order to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia and to display the POW/MIA flag as part of Armed Forces Day on May 16, 2026.
Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, section 2.2-3310.1, I encourage all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth to display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings on Armed Forces Day to honor the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action. We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women who put on the uniform and sacrifice to keep us safe.
Ordered on this, the 15th day of May, 2026.
Sincerely,Gov. Abigail Spanberger