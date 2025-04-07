Prescribed fires begin in Monongahela National Forest

MONONGAHELA, W.Va. – Monongahela National Forest has multiple prescribed fires that will be taking place this week to help reduce overgrown vegetation.
The fires will result in two main areas being closed for multiple days to ensure safety:
- Upper Greenbrier North Unit, 465 acres (Pocahontas County, County Route 250/4)
- Brushy Mountain Units, 637 acres (Greenbrier County, Pond Lick Road and Slash Lick Road)
Due to the fires, there may be increased smoke in the area. If you encounter heavy smoke while driving, slow down and turn on your headlights. For more information on your air quality, visit here.
You can stay informed about the fires here.