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Weather

Warm Mother’s Day Before Spotty Rain Chances

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Mother's Day Forecast (WSLS 2026)
Mother's Day Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Mother’s Day will be warm and pleasant, with highs reaching the low to mid 80’s. We will see sunshine for the majority of the day, with a possibility of some scattered showers forming later in the afternoon.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Clouds will increase this afternoon as scattered showers start moving in around 4 to 5 pm. Not everyone will see rain, but a few brief and scattered downpours are possible.

Rainfall Needed to End the Drought (WSLS 2026)

Virginia is still dealing with severe drought conditions, with some areas needing nearly a foot of rain to fully recover. Even with a couple of rain chances this week, much more rainfall is needed to make a real dent in the deficit.

Today's High Temperatures (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 70’s and 80’s across the region. That’s a few degrees above average for this time of year, bringing an early summer-like feel to the area.

7-Day Forecast (WSLS 2026)

After a warm Mother’s Day, widespread rain chances return for Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures cool slightly early in the week before warming back into the upper 70’s by next weekend.

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