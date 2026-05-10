Radford police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

The Radford City Police Department is asking for help finding 70-year-old Constance Rhodes, who was last heard from near Christiansburg early Sunday.

RADFORD, VA – The Radford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 70-year-old woman who may need medical attention.

Police say Constance Rhodes was last heard from around 1 a.m. on May 10.

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Investigators say Rhodes left her home in Radford and told someone she was near Christiansburg experiencing vehicle trouble.

Authorities say Rhodes is believed to be driving a black 2004 Chevrolet Blazer with Virginia license plate “INS4U.”

Police say Rhodes has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, possibly a white T-shirt, and multiple pieces of jewelry.

Anyone who has seen Constance Rhodes or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624 or contact their local law enforcement agency.