GFWC Bedford Women’s Club hosts Mom’s Day in the Park ahead of Mother’s Day

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Sunday is Mother’s Day, and people in Bedford County are getting a head start on the celebrations.

The GFWC Bedford Women’s Club helped kick off Mother’s Day Weekend at Falling Creek Park on Saturday! Mom’s Day in the park featured crafts, live music and food to help bring families together. Organizers aimed to provide an experience anyone can enjoy!

“We wanted something specifically for moms out in nature, in a beautiful space like this, but we also wanted to cater something for the kids and for the dads that they can enjoy as well while they’re here and do something special for their mother.” Carolyn Fellers, co-president of GFWC Bedford Women’s Club

All of the proceeds from the event will go to various non-profits and community projects,